LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik has recovered from the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Malik was tested positive for the coronavirus on May 23. He was in self-isolation after found positive of coronavirus, a spokesperson of Punjab health department had said.

In his tweet Dr Akhtar Malik said his battle against the coronavirus is now over and he stands recovered now.

Al Hamdulliah ! Stands recovered. My battle against #COVIDー19 is over but as nation we still have a long way to go. I am grateful to Allah Almighty , family , friends and all my well wishers. @UsmanAKBuzdar @GOPunjabPK @PTIofficial @SMQureshiPTI pic.twitter.com/ZOKHBF447G — Minister Energy Punjab (@PunjabEnergy) June 2, 2020

The minister requested the masses to take the pandemic seriously and exercise all precautionary measures.

It is to be mentioned here that a number of politicians in government and opposition have contracted coronavirus disease and some of them have recovered to health.

Recently veteran Awami National Party leader Ghulam Ahmed Bilour tested positive for the coronavirus and went into self-isolation at his residence. National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and went into self-isolation and has recently announced his recovery from the disease.

