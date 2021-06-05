Punjab enhances vaccination centres to inoculate more people

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday said that 1,68,700 people were vaccinated across Punjab in last 24 hours, ARY News reported.

“Around 4.6 million people have got vaccine doses in the province so far,” CM Buzdar stated.

The number of coronavirus vaccination centres have been increased to 677 in the province and a central vaccination centre will work 24 hours in each district.

The government has decided to establish Covid vaccination centres in all 27 teaching hospitals of the province in order to vaccinate a target population of 67m by the end of 2021.

The Punjab Specialised Healthcare Department has issued a notification on Friday with instructions to all vice chancellors, principals and medical superintendents of the teaching institutions to establish vaccination centres. The vaccination centres at the hospitals will start functioning from June 07 (Monday).

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that the best arrangements have been made at the vaccination centres for citizens. He urged people to be quick in getting vaccinated and advised them to avoid rumours with regard to the coronavirus vaccine.

He also urged people to wear masks to save themselves and their dear ones from the virus.

Punjab’s chief minister directed concerned government departments and institutions to implement government guidelines at any cost.

Comments

comments