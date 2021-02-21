Punjab establishes corona vaccination management committees

LAHORE: The Punjab government has established corona vaccination management committees across the province, a health official said on Sunday.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Capt (Retd) Usman has stated that the committees will work under the supervision of concerned deputy commissioners.

“The vaccine management committees will strictly monitor the vaccination drive,” health secretary said.

Corona vaccine shots being administered in the province in phases, Capt (Retd) Usman said.

The government has constituted separate high-powered committees at the provincial, district and institutions levels for the vaccine management, storage and safe administration to the target population in order to ensure effective monitoring of the entire process.

Pakistan has set up the National Immunization Management System, a two-way communication system to manage the vaccination across the country.

The citizens of various age groups will be registered in the database of NADRA and vaccination schedule of different age groups will be prepared in accordance with the database.

