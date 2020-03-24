Punjab extends closure of educational institutions till May 30

LAHORE: As part of preventive measures to contain the spread of novel coronavirus in the province, the Punjab government on Tuesday announced to extend the closure of all the public and private educational institutions till May 30, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the decision was made during a cabinet meeting presided by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. These holidays would be treated as summer vacations.

The educational institutions will reopen on June 1 across the province, the sources added.

On the occasion, CM Buzdar urged the cabinet members and the lawmakers to play effective role in dealing with the deadly virus.

Earlier on March 4, the total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan had surged to 892 after new cases were reported in different areas of the country.

According to the National Command and Control Centre for the novel coronavirus, out of the total, 399 cases had been reported in Sindh, 249 in Punjab, 110 in Balochistan, 81 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 38 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, whereas 15 people were diagnosed with the deadly virus in Islamabad and one in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar , in a Tweet, had said that there were 249 cases in Punjab that included 176 in DG Khan, Lahore 51, Gujrat 5, Gujranwala 6, Jhelum 3, Rawalpindi 2, Multan 2, Faisalabad 1, MandBD 1, RYK 1 and 1 case in Sargodha.

