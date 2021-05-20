LAHORE: The Punjab government on Thursday extended the period of COVID-19 lockdown in the province till June 15, ARY News reported.

A notification was issued by the Punjab Health Department regarding the extension of the COVID-19 restrictions amid the third wave of the Covid-19.

Under the new notification, the trade activities will be allowed to be continued till 8:00 pm in the province.

The provincial authorities have exempted medical services, pharmacies, courier and postal services, utility offices including electricity, gas, internet and cellular companies, petrol pumps, shops of essential goods, food delivery service from the restrictions.

All indoor and outdoor restaurants will be completed banned to continue services except take away. Shrines, cinemas, public parks will remain closed.

According to a notification, the inter-provincial transport will remain suspended on Saturday and Sunday, whereas, transport services will be allowed to run with 50 per cent capacity.

Moreover, all vaccination centres will remain functional for 24 hours a day during the Covid-19 lockdown in the province.

Pakistan Covid-19 cases:

A day after the government decided to open educational institutions, restaurants and tourist destinations, Pakistan recorded a spike in daily Covid-19 cases.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, as many as 4,207 new Covid-19 cases of the coronavirus emerged across the country over the last 24 hours when 51,130 samples were tested.

The positivity ratio of covid-19 infections climbed to 8.22 per cent, the NCOC said.

131 people succumbed to the virus during the same period, pushing the death toll to 19,987. The number of active cases has climbed to 66,282. 4,517 of them are said to be in critical care.

