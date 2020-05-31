No fines over not wearing face masks in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chauhan has refuted the reports regarding the imposition of fines over not wearing face masks at public places, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Fayyazul Hassan Chauhan said in a statement that the Punjab government has not released any notification in this regards. He clarified that there was no truth in such reports which indicated charging fines over not wearing face masks. He added that the provincial government has not set any penalty for it.

The minister claimed that a notification of a neighbouring was mistakenly spread in Pakistan, whereas, the citizens will be formally informed if the provincial government makes any decision in this regards.

He appealed citizens to show responsibility to help the Punjab government making efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, rumours were circulating regarding the imposition of fines by the provincial government over the breach of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during coronavirus pandemic by not wearing face masks at the public places.

The reports claimed that the government decided to impose Rs500 over entering public places without wearing masks.

Provincial administration will also slap 2000 rupees fine on a person, who will violate the rules of home quarantine, while those found spitting at a public would have to pay 500 rupees fine.

A shopkeeper will be imposed Rs. 2000 fine over breach of the rule of social distancing at his shop.

Moreover, the authorities will impose Rs. 3000 fine for violation of SOPs at a public transport bus, while 2000 rupees penalty for a car owner for the same breach.

However, the Punjab government rejected the reports.

