Punjab Food Authority declares 61 ghee, cooking oil brands ‘unhealthy’

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has declared 61 ghee and cooking oil brands unhealthy for usage and seized 47,233 liters of ghee and cooking oil after a sample collection drive in the market.

During the drive, 61 brands of oil and ghee failed to meet the quality standards whereas 118 others were found up to the mark, PFA Director General Muhammad Usman said.

The drive was launched to check standards, quality and the availability of requisite micronutrients in ghee and cooking oil, said the PFA Director and the provincial food regulatory authority would not allow anyone to sell products that are injurious to health, he added.

Following the drive of collecting 267 samples of cooking oil and ghee for laboratory test, the PFA released the results of sample collection of edible ghee and cooking oil. However, the analysis of 88 brands is under process, the regulatory body said.

The ghee and cooking oil which are unfit for consumption as per PFA standards, include Abid Koh-e-Noor Banaspati, Ambar Banaspati, Apna Banaspati, Apna Canola Oil, Areej Premium Banaspati, Atif Banaspati, Attiya Banaspati, Badar Cooking Oil, Behtreen Banaspati, Crispo Vegetable Oil, Dawat Cooking Oil, Enam Cooking Oil, Faizi Banaspati, Gai Canola Cooking Oil, Gai Cooking Oil, Gai Sunflower Cooking Oil, Ghousia Banaspati, Ghousia Canola Oil, Gold Rehmat Banaspati, Hoor Canola Oil, Hoor Cooking Oil, Hoor Sunflower Oil, Ittehad Cooking Oil, Kamiyab Cooking Oil, Kamran Banaspati, Karwan Banaspati, Kausar Canola Oil, Kausar Cooking Oil, Khajoor Cooking Oil, Kisan Cooking Oil (Sunflower), Lives Cooking Oil, Mamta Banaspati, Mujahid Cooking Oil, Naimat Canola Oil, Naturelle Cooking Oil, Nice Banaspati, Nirala Banaspati, Olio Premium Canola Oil, Olio Premium Sunflower Oil, Qarni Banaspati, Rahat Banaspati Ghee, Seasons Frying Oil, Sitara Cooking Oil, Soya Supreme Banaspati, Sultan Sunflower Oil, Zareen Banaspati, Chand Banaspati, Ella Cooking Oil, Evolin Vegetable Banaspati, Evolin Vegetable Cooking Oil, Fauji Cooking Oil, Golden Sun Banaspati, Golden Sun Cooking Oil, Ittehad Banaspati, Khajur Banaspati, Lives Banaspati, Madni Cooking Oil, Shamim Banaspati, Sultan Canola Oil, Sultan Cooking Oil and Zaiqa Cooking Oil.

