Punjab’s former minister Sibtain Khan sent on 14-day judicial remand

LAHORE: Punjab’s former forestry minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sibtain Khan has been sent on 14-day judicial remand, in a case related to the illegal award of contracts for extraction of minerals in Chniot, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

At the outset of the hearing, the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case apprised the court, that an investigation report has been sent to Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice retired Javed Iqbal.

The court ordered the IO to present the report on the next hearing of the case and sent Khan on 14 days judicial remand.

Talking to newsmen after his court appearance, Sibtain said the allegations leveled against him are baseless and he pinned hope for delivery of justice from the courts.

Sibtain Khan had tendered his resignation from the post of provincial minister for forestry, wildlife and fisheries after being arrested on Friday by the NAB in relation to corruption charges against him.

Khan sent his resignation to Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

Read more: Punjab’s former minister Sibtain Khan files bail plea in LHC

The PTI leader was allegedly involved in handing out illegal tenders in his ministry.

Sibtain Khan belongs to the paternal contingency of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Mianwali.

Khan previously held the provincial ministry for natural resources in 2007. He was previously a member of Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) before joining PTI.

Comments

comments