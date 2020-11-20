LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday notified a ban over indoor marriage ceremonies across the province amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

According to the notification issued, there would be a ban on holding indoor marriage ceremony from November 20 (today) until January 31. The marriage ceremonies and other public gatherings can be held in open places.

Not more than 300 persons would be allowed to attend ceremonies, the notification reads and directs to ensure implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain deadly virus spread.

Wearing facemasks at public places has been declared mandatory.

On November 6, the NCOC placed a ban on gatherings at wedding halls. However, it allowed people to hold weddings in open spaces with strict compliance with the SOPs.

On Wednesday, the Islamabad High Court had disposed of a petition challenging the ban on indoor gatherings at wedding halls imposed by the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) in wake of the Covid-19 second wave.

A single bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah had issued an 8-page written verdict in a case related to the ban on indoor events at wedding halls.

