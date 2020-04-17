Punjab governor inaugurates ‘Ration Management System’

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar on Friday inaugurated Punjab Development Network (PDN) Ration Management System for providing relief to the deserving families amid coronavirus crisis, ARY News reported.

Chaudhry Sarwar appealed the political parties not to run politics over coronavirus pandemic. He said that PDN is providing ration to more than 300,000 poor families.

The governor expressed fear of a further rise in coronavirus cases in coming days. He said that more than 16 welfare organisations were working to provide ration among deserving families. Sarwar announced that the Punjab government will finalise a strategy to provide ration to the needy families in Ramadan as well.

He asked citizens to adopt all precautionary measures including face masks and social distancing to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier, the provincial government expedited the pace of establishing field hospitals on an emergency basis and increased the coronavirus testing capacity to 4,200 per day, the spokesperson Friday.

The spokesperson detailed that the provincial authorities have paid Rs670 million among deserving families in six days, whereas, it was decided to give special attention to wheat procurement in South Punjab.

Moreover, the government has established a 200-bed field hospital in Gujranwala within seven days for treating the coronavirus patients, announced deputy commissioner.

