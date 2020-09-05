Punjab govt approves Rawalpindi Ring Road project

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar, has given the approval to start work on Rawalpindi Ring Road project under Public-Private Partnership, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Addressing a meeting in Lahore on Saturday, the chief minister said that the provincial government will provide all possible support and facilities for completion of Ring Road project.

A comprehensive business model is also being prepared for the promotion of public-private partnerships in the health sector.

The 65.8km ring road will start from Radio Pakistan Rawat N-5 and terminate at Sangjani N-5. Construction of Special Economic Zones (SEZs), including industrial, educational, recreational, medical health, residential and aerotropolis etc is a key component of the RRR.

Earlier in June, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had approved the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop-III project which would be completed in one year.

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar gave the approval for the road project while chairing a high-level meeting of Lahore Ring Road Authority (LRRA) today.

An agreement will be signed between Lahore Ring Road Authority (LRRA) and National Logistics Cell (NLC) in a ceremony this month where the chief minister will be the chief guest.

CM Usman Buzdar said that the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop-III will be constructed from Raiwind Road to Multan Road under the public-private partnership.

