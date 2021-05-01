Punjab govt imposes ban on Aitekaf amid Covid-19 surge

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Saturday imposed a ban on observing Aitekaf at the province-wide mosques in order to contain the spread of coronavirus, ARY News reported.

A notification has been in this regard by the Punjab Auqak Department.

As per the notification, there would be a complete ban on observing Aitekaf at mosques and shrines across the province due to the Covid-19 deadly wave.

The federal government today imposed a ban on processions of Youm-e-Ali (RA) after an NCOC meeting mulled over it in wake of the rising COVID-19 situation in the country.

According to details, the decision was taken during the NCOC meeting headed by Asad Umar and attended by Lieutenant General Hamood uz Zaman, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri as provincial chief secretaries also joined the meeting via a video link.

Read More: NCOC decides against allowing Youm-e-Ali (RA) processions amid COVID-19 surge

According to the decisions taken at the NCOC, the Youm-e-Ali processions would be banned, however, majalis [gatherings] would be allowed in a limited manner. A small number of people could attend these gatherings while following COVID-19 SOPs.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NCOC announced six-day Eid holidays in the country amid COVID surge besides while adopting a stay home, stay safe strategy.

