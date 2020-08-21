Web Analytics
Punjab govt bans pillion riding on 9th, 10th Muharram

LAHORE: In order to maintain law and order situation and avoid any untoward incident, the Punjab government has imposed a ban on pillion riding for 9th and 10th of Muharram across the province, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.  

The ban has been imposed under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code.

The ban shall not be applicable to women, children, senior citizens, journalists, personnel of law enforcement agencies and security agencies in uniform, sources said.

Yesterday, the Punjab Police had sought deployment of military troops in the province for maintaining law and order situation during Muharram-ul-Haram.

Read more: Punjab seeks deployment of Army, Rangers during Muharram

According to a letter, a requisition was forwarded to Home Department of Punjab government for the provision of 63 companies of the army and 43 companies of Rangers to assist the police in the maintenance of security, especially during 9th and 10th of Muharram.

Muharam-ul-Haram moon was sighted on Friday, announced Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneebur Rehman.

In the Islamic lunar calendar, Muharram is the first month of the year thus the new year begins with the sighting of the crescent of this month. Shia Muslims observe this a month of mourning worldwide.

