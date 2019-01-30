Punjab govt committed to develop business friendly environment: Mian Aslam

FAISALABAD: Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that the provincial government was introducing multi dimensional policies to develop business friendly environment for the promotion of investment and industries.

Addressing to the members of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Mian Aslam said that target of 10 per cent growth rate had been fixed in industrial policy and all issues of industrialists and investors would be resolved immediately in this regard.

According to the statement issued by the ministry, he said that under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, policy of one window operation was being devised for providing the departmental services to the industrialists.

The minister said that funds of Rs6 billion had been earmarked for providing soft loans to the youngsters for starting new businesses. He further said that the ‘Technical University Lahore’ would be upgraded besides establishing the other three technical universities at Mandi Bahaudin, DG Khan and Rawalpindi.

The Minister said that new industrial economic zones were being established and existing industrial estates would be upgraded for the promotion of investment.

He announced establishment of Labour Colonies adjacent to industrial estates which would be part of ‘Naya Pakistan Housing Program’.

