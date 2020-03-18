KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday reviewed measures adopted by the Punjab province to deal with coronavirus and asked the authorities to apprise him of the developing situation on a continuous basis, ARY NEWS reported.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed by the chief secretary Punjab over measures taken by the province to monitor the virus-related situation and availability of necessary food items in markets.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, Advisor to PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, Special Assistant to PM on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf, chairman NDMA, chief secretary and inspector general of Punjab.

The prime minister directed the Punjab authorities to brief masses over the developing situation on a daily basis and take every possible step to facilitate them in the provision of basic facilities in dealing with the virus.

“Along with adequate facilities provided at the quarantine camps, the Punjab government should also ensure proper screening of the patients,” he said.

The prime minister also directed the officials to take stern action against hoarders and those selling essential items on hiked prices.

“An effective mechanism should be prepared to deal with the virus in the province so that the masses face no difficulties during the ongoing situation,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Dera Ghazi Khan to review arrangements at quarantine centre made for pilgrims who arrived from Taftan.

On the occasion, the prime minister was briefed about the steps taken by Punjab government against coronavirus. The premier also reviewed arrangements for the coronavirus affectees at DG Khan quarantine centre.

