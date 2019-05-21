Punjab govt decides to provide medicines for life-threatening diseases in jails

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to provide medicines for life-threatening diseases in jails across the province, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Jail sources said patients of life-threatening diseases were confined in 10 jails of Punjab. They said about 1000 patients of hepatitis, asthma, skin cancer and AIDs were imprisoned in jails.

The sources said medical tests of male and female prisoners would be conducted with modern medical equipment.

On May 18, Sindh jail reforms bill after passage from the provincial legislature had been sent to the law department.

Read More: Sindh jail reforms bill sent to law ministry after passage from assembly

The Sindh Assembly had passed the Sindh Prisons and Correctional Facilities Bill 2019 into law by a majority vote, to transform the prisons in Sindh into correctional facilities.

Provincial law ministry will move forward the legislation to the governor to sign it into law.

The new legislation proposes constitution of a policy board for introducing reforms in jails.

Under the legislation a jail official involved in bribery and torturing an inmate will be awarded two years jail sentence. A prisoner could also be allowed to cook his own food.

