Punjab govt notifies new restrictions as coronavirus cases spike

LAHORE: The Punjab government has notified new timings for the business activities in the province amid a possible second wave of coronavirus cases, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the notification, the Punjab government has ordered all shopping malls, restaurants, shops, and marriage halls to shut by 10 pm. It is also ordered to shut public parks and recreational spots by 6 pm.

Medical services, pharmacies, medical stores, tire puncture shops, fruits and vegetable shops, tandoor shops will remain open 24/7.

Petrol pumps, LPG shops are also allowed to work without any restrictions. The Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Punjab has directed the authorities concerned to ensure no mask, no service law.

The coronavirus positivity rate in cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Multan, Hyderabad, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Peshawar and Quetta is more than 2 per cent.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday made it mandatory to wear face masks and ordered the provincial government for taking strict measures in view of the rising cases of coronavirus pandemic.

The NCOC had made it mandatory for the nationals to wear face masks while coming out of their homes, especially in public places including local markets, shopping malls, transport and restaurants.

