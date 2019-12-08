Punjab govt provided investment conducive environment: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday the provincial government ensured a conducive environment to promote investment in the province.

Talking to Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq who called on him in Lahore, he said the first special economic zone under CPEC will be inaugurated on 25th of this month.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq briefed the chief minister on arrangements for the inauguration of Allama Iqbal Industrial City Faisalabad.

In a statement earlier, CM Buzdar had said that corruption held sway in previous tenures as masses had to face consequences of wrong policies of the past rulers.

He said the PTI government has put the country in the right direction and added that the government’s efforts are aimed at public welfare.

The government is taking every step for the betterment of the country, he added. He made it clear that PTI has never indulged in the politics of personal interest nor would ever do so.

It has, rather, given preference to the national interest, he asserted. Usman Buzdar emphasized that the PTI-led government is the most transparent government in the country and further said that transparency has been acknowledged at every level.

Comments

comments