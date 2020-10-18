Punjab govt decides to operationalize sahulat bazaars in 25 districts

LAHORE: Punjab government has decided to make functional 171 sahulat bazaars in the province aimed at bringing stability in the prices of food commodities, ARY NEWS reported on Sunday.

The decision was made in a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Punjab, where it was briefed that the e-tagging process of the sahulat bazaars in 25 districts of the country is being completed.

The chief secretary also directed to improve the number of sahulat bazars in the major cities of the province besides also keeping a strict eye on the movement of food items in the provincial markets.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan on October 13 approved proposed measures aimed at controlling rising prices of basic commodities’ in the country.

The meeting headed by the prime minister mulled over measures to reduces prices of wheat, sugar, and other essential commodity items. The meeting was attended by members of the economic team, federal ministers, Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), and provincial chief secretaries.

Imran Khan approved the proposed measures for bringing down the prices during the meeting besides also directing strict action against hoarders and those jacking up prices unnecessarily.

Read more: Weekly inflation up 1.24% due to uptick in prices of food items

During the first phase of the meeting, the situation pertaining to the availability and price of wheat in Pakistan was mulled over besides also discussing the province-wise need of the basic food commodity.

The prime minister was briefed over measures taken by the public and private sector to import wheat in the country.

Speaking during the meeting, the premier said that they would take all-out measures to ensure a reduction in prices of essential commodity items.

