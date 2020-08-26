Punjab govt decides to shut down mobile phone services on 9th & 10th of Muharram

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to suspend mobile services in big cities of the province on 9th and 10th of Muharram to protect gatherings and processions.

The cellular service to remain suspended in seven big cities of Punjab including, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chiniot, Okara and Bahawalpur. In a letter penned by Interior ministry, the schedule of timing about suspension of mobile phone services has been sought.

After receiving the schedule from the administrations of the aforesaid cities, same will be dispatch to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

Foolproof security arrangements have been ensured at all sensitive places in all the districts of the province.

Last week, the Punjab government had imposed a ban on pillion riding for 9th and 10th of Muharram across the province.

Read more: Punjab seeks deployment of Army, Rangers during Muharram

The ban had been imposed under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code.

The ban shall not be applicable to women, children, senior citizens, journalists, personnel of law enforcement agencies and security agencies in uniform, sources said.

The Punjab Police had sought deployment of military troops in the province for maintaining law and order situation during Muharram-ul-Haram.

