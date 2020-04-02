‘Punjab govt taking measures on war-footing against coronavirus’

LAHORE: Information Minister Punjab Fayazul Hassan Chohan has said on Thursday that the provincial government led by CM Usman Buzdar is taking measures to control over coronavirus spread on war-footing, ARY News reported.

Terming completion of 1000-bed field hospital at the Expo Centre Lahore a success of the Punjab govt, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that Buzdar government is ensuring supply of essential items and facilities in partial lockdown in the province.

The minister said the provincial chief executive is making decisions on daily basis in accordance with the current situation amid coronavirus outbreak.

Read more: Pakistan’s coronavirus count passes 2,100 with 170 new cases

He requested the masses of the province to remain in their houses and adopt social distancing.

Yesterday, a 1,000-bed field hospital was completed at Expo Centre Lahore for coronavirus patients.

The field hospital at Lahore Expo Centre for COVID-19 patients had been established within nine days. The hospital is meant to isolate and treat confirmed patients of the coronavirus in a safe and secure environment.

