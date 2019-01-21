Punjab govt to fulfill all requirements of bereaved family: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday vowed to fulfill all the requirements of the bereaved family of Sahiwal incident.

Chairing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) parliamentary party meeting, CM Buzdar condemned Sahiwal incident and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family. The meeting also offered Fateha for the deceased.

The chief minister said that the provincial government would bear all the educational expenses of the children. He said that it was their responsibility to provide justice to the bereaved family.

CM Buzdar said the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the Sahiwal incident would submit its report on January 22.

Earlier in the day, CM Buzdar had said,”people should wait till 5 pm tomorrow because the JIT was scheduled to submit its report within 72 hours.”

Buzdar relayed that he reached Sahiwal as soon as he heard about the incident, adding that formation of a JIT was announced in order to ascertain the facts connected to the aforementioned incident.

“Further investigations will take place in light of the JIT report findings,” the Punjab chief minister had stated. Towards the end of the talk, Buzdar concluded that he had announced Rs20 million for the family of the deceased persons, adding that no one can be hanged to death without prior and proper investigation.

