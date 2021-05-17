18 Punjab health officials suspended for charging for COVID vaccine

LAHORE: The Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Department on Monday suspended 18 officials who were charging people for COVID vaccination in the province, ARY News reported.

Though the vaccine is being provided to the masses free of cost at all government hospitals but eighteen health officials were found taking money from the people for COVID vaccination at the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI). The inquiry revealed that the staff was saving the masses from waiting in the long lines for vaccination after taking money.

The employees were served show-cause notices and after confirmation of the charges, the 18 officials including Nawaz Joban, Sajjad Ali, Muhammad Tanvir, Babar Ali, Karamat Ali, Amjad Ali, Taimur Fayyaz, Muhammad Yousuf, Faqir Hussain, and others have been suspended by the health department.

Notification in this regard has been issued.

It is to be noted that the federal government is providing vaccines to the province free of cost.

The novel coronavirus has claimed 74 more lives across Pakistan during the past 24 hours, surging the death toll to 19,617, said National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

