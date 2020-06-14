LAHORE: The Punjab government has made the teaching of the Holy Quran with translation mandatory in all provincial universities, according to a notification issued by the provincial government on Sunday.

“Student will not be awarded a degree if he or she does not study the Holy Quran with the translation,” said the notification.

The notification further states that lecturers in all universities of Punjab will teach the Holy Quran with translation to all students.

It added that the Quran will be taught separately from the Islamiat subject.

Earlier in the month of April, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar had constituted a seven-member committee of vice-chancellors to submit its recommendations on how to make teaching of Quran compulsory part of the syllabus.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting with Vice-Chancellors at the Governor’s, he said it would be compulsory for Muslim students to attend the ‘Quran with Translation’ lecture.

Back in 2018, the Punjab Assembly had passed a bill, making it compulsory the teaching of Holy Quran to Muslim students in educational institutions across the province.

