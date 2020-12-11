Punjab House in Murree officially becomes Kohsar University campus

LAHORE: The government of Punjab has announced Friday it has decided to convert Punjab House into a university which will notifying this development via a letter to Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

There will be Kohsar University in place of Punjab House, a mansion comprising 96 Kanal land under the provincial government that is used for a variety of purposes including hosting guests, etc.

According to the notification released today by Punjab Board of Revenue, the decision shall be implemented as per the rules and is likely to see it materialize within next three years.

The colonies department secretary passed on the notification letter to Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner for the development.

