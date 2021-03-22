Punjab imposes tougher virus restrictions as cases surge

LAHORE: Keeping in view the rise in coronavirus cases, the Punjab government on Tuesday imposed tougher Covid-19 restrictions to prevent the surge of the deadly virus, ARY News reported.

A notification has been issued by Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

According to a notification, all public parks have been closed across the province. All indoor marriages banned across the Punjab province.

The province also notified closure of all business activities by 8pm. Outdoor activities with a maximum of 300 people allowed till 8 pm.

Public and private offices and court staff will work with 50 percent of staff.

The new restrictions after NCOC today imposed more restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases in the country.

A meeting of the NCOC was held under the chairmanship of the Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar in which all the Provincial Chief Secretaries participated through video link.

The NCOC expressed grave concern over the Covid-19 situation and decided to take drastic measures in the worst Covid affected cities. According to a notification issued in this regard, the following measures will be taken: Indoor dining will be prohibited

All sports, festivals will be totally banned

Shrines, cinemas, parks and music centers shut down

All indoor activities/marriages will be prohibited.

Outdoor activities with a maximum of 300 people will be allowed till 8pm

50 percent work from home policy will be continued

Intercity public transport to operate at 50% of capacity

Rail service to operate at 70% of capacity

The shops which are necessary will remain open for 24 hours

