Punjab, KP hospitals under stress over soaring Covid-19 cases

LAHORE: The hospitals in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces have been under stress due to soaring cases of Covid-19, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to a report 95 percent ventilators have been occupied with coronavirus patients in Mardan.

Occupancy of ventilators by corona patients in Gujranwala has reached to 88 percent, while 85 pct oxygenated beds of total capacity have also been filled.

In Multan 85 percent and in Lahore 82 pct ventilators have been filled with the coronavirus patients.

Moreover, in Peshawar 72 pct, Nowshera 68 pct and Swat 65 pct oxygen beds occupied by the coronavirus patients.

Punjab witnessed its worst pandemic day with 104 more Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest since the outbreak of the pandemic last year in February.

According to Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as many as 3,228 new infections of the novel coronavirus were reported across the province in the last 24 hours.

The novel coronavirus has claimed 137 more lives in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 16,453, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19, the country reported 137 more deaths due to the pandemic, while 5,445 new cases were reported during the said period.

The national tally of confirmed cases climbed to 766,882 as 5,445 new infections surfaced during the past 24 hours.

The total number of people recuperating from the disease stands at 667,131, while 4,494 patients are critically ill due to COVID and are currently under treatment at the country’s various hospitals

