LAHORE: Punjab Police and other law enforcement agencies launched an operation against notorious gang of criminals in Dera Ghazi Khan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A large scale law enforcement operation was launched by the police in coordination with the Rangers and secret agencies on the instructions of the chief minister of Punjab under the supervision of I.G. Police Inaam Ghani.

Infamous Ladi Gang’s commander Khuda Bux had recently posted a video, in which the hands, ears and nose of a person were shown to be chopped off brutally by the notorious gangster.

The prime minister had ordered the provincial government, the police chief and the rangers top officials to take strict action against the Ladi Gang.

The military troops, Punjab Rangers, the police and the counter terrorism department (CTD) launched the massive operation for the law enforcement, sources said.

The gang commander involved in the incident was killed in the operation, according to reports.

In another incident in Rajanpur a gang of bandits has kidnapped two policemen in katcha area to get release of an accomplice from the custody of the police.

