Govt ready to hold LG polls in August, Punjab tells SC

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab government on Wednesday submitted a written reply in the Supreme Court regarding the holding of local government elections in the province, ARY News reported.

A five-page written reply was submitted by the secretary local government of Punjab after the apex court sought a reply from the provincial government over premature dissolution of local governments in the province.

In a reply submitted in the top court, the government said that Punjab was ready to hold by-elections in the month of August 2021 and all preparations have been finalised in this regard.

The secretary of local government told the supreme court that the case regarding the dissolution of local governments in the province is already under trial in the SC and the govt had submitted its reply.

The SC bench will further hear the case on Feb 04 (Thursday).

Also Read: Supreme Court orders ECP to fix dates for LG Polls within week

It is pertinent to mention here that the Supreme Court bench last week had ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan to fix dates for local government elections within a week, ARY News reported.

“We are our own enemies, not requiring an external foe, if we fail in compliance of the constitution,” Justice Qazi Faez Isa remarked in the hearing.

Also Read: SC summons Punjab’s reply on premature dissolution of local councils

“Why the local councils elections not being held, why the people are being deprived of democracy,” Justice Faez Isa earlier questioned. “The supreme court’s order being violated by not holding the local government polls,” the learned justice remarked.

Comments

comments