Punjab Livestock policy to be presented before cabinet for final approval

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM)Usman Buzdar has said that the first livestock policy of the province has been prepared which would be presented before the provincial cabinet for final approval.

This he stated while chairing a meeting in Lahore today (Tuesday) to review the performance of Livestock and Dairy Development Department and its future programs, reported Radio Pakistan.

CM Punjab said the policy would ensure sustainable development of the livestock and dairy sector in the province.

The meeting also decided to set up a ‘Punjab Veterinary Healthcare Commission’ to check the Veterinary clinics.

CM Usman Buzdar said house jobs for veterinary doctors would also be started.

Earlier, the chief minister had said that the tremendous potential of the livestock sector exists in the province of Punjab and the national economy can be strengthened by developing this sector on permanent basis.

However, there is a strong need to give attention to the aspect of research and development in the livestock sector, he had added. He said that Punjab’s livestock sector will get new identity through this international event and the government will re-strengthen it by benefiting from the international experiences and technology.

Comments

comments