Punjab to observe complete lockdown for three days

LAHORE: As the number of patients of coronavirus has been constantly soaring, the Punjab government has decided to impose a three-day complete lockdown in a week, ARY News reported.

Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan talking with ARY News has announced relaxation in lockdown for four days of a week (Monday to Thursday) in which all shops and markets will be allowed to remain open. However, a complete lockdown will be imposed from Friday to Sunday.

He said that notification of new orders will be issued shortly.

“Mega shopping centers and plazas will not benefit from the relaxation in lockdown and will remain close,” he added.

It must be noted that the number of coronavirus cases rose to 10,471 in Punjab on Saturday after 438 more people were diagnosed with the infection.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Punjab reported eight more fatalities, taking the total number of fatalities in the province to 191.

The department also reported 4,131 recoveries while 41 people are in critical condition.

A total of 121,194 tests have been conducted in the province thus far.

