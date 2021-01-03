Punjab man develops indigenous drone

SIALKOT: A youth has developed a remote-controlled small flying machine using readily available materials in Dialpur area of Punjab, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Faisal Shehzad, who is a technical diploma holder, built the indigenous drone, F-22. Talking to journalist, Faisal Shehzad claimed that the indigenously designed unmanned aerial vehicle can fly over 1,000 kilometers. He maintained that it could be used for various purposes.

The youth maintained that he developed the drone after one year of research and tireless efforts. He urged the government to support him so as he could develop modern drones.

Read More: Peshawar brothers make Pakistan’s ‘first’ ultralight helicopter

Last year in September, in what was being billed an unprecedented feat in the country’s aviation history, two brothers from Peshawar had built an ultralight helicopter.

Qazi Sajjad Ahmed and Qazi Tufail Ahmed, belonging to Landhi Arbab village at the outskirts of the provincial capital, had made the aircraft, which demonstrated its viability through a successful lift-off.

“I had watched a James Bond film in 1978, which became the source of my inspiration to develop and design an ultralight aircraft,” Qazi Sajjad had said while speaking during ARY News morning programme Bakhabar Savera.

