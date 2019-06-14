Punjab’s Minister for Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries arrested by NAB

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries Punjab Sibtain Khan was arrested today (Friday) by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in relation to corruption charges against him, ARY News reported.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) politician was allegedly involved in handing out illegal tenders in his ministry.

The minister would appear in front of the Accountability Court tomorrow to present his defence on the charges levied against him by the anti-graft watchdog.

Sibtain Khan belongs to the paternal contingency of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Mianwali.

Khan previously held the provincial ministry for natural resources in 2007.

He was previously a member of Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) before joining PTI.

Comments

comments