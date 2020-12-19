Punjab minister calls for strict adherence to COVID-19 SOPs

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Saturday urged masses to strictly adhere to the coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) amid the second wave of the pandemic.

In his statement, the minister said that Pakistan is currently facing the second coronavirus wave which is more deadlier than the first one.

The number of cases and deaths due to the pandemic increasing rapidly, Mian Aslam Iqbal said and urged the masses to stick to the SOPs to contain virus spread.

He directed to ensure implementation of the SOPs in the industries and markets especially.

The statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has shown that the coronavirus pandemic claims 87 more lives, whereas, 3,179 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, 87 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 9,250. 4,649 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 2,486 patients are in critical condition, however, no critical case was added in today’s tally.

The total count of active cases is 40,922 and the positivity rate is recorded up to 6.61 per cent.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 451,494.

