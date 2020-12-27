Web Analytics
Punjab Minister Asif Nakai tests positive for COVID-19

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Communication and Works Muhammad Asif Nakai has tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Muhammad Asif Nakai got himself tested after experiencing symptoms of fever and the result came back positive today.

After confirmation of the virus, the provincial minister has quarantined himself at home for two weeks.

Read More: Punjab CM Usman Buzdar tests positive for COVID-19

Earlier on December 21,  Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Sources had said that Usman Buzdar had undergone a test for COVID-19 and the results came out positive that day. He had quarantined himself at home after testing positive for the infection.

