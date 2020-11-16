Punjab minister warns of tougher decisions amid coronavirus spike

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Trade and Industries, Mian Aslam has warned of tougher decisions amid coronavirus spike in the country, ARY News reported on Monday.

While showing concern over the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, Mian Aslam in his statement issued here from Lahore today, appealed to the masses to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He said Pakistan likewise other countries of the world is facing the second wave of the pandemic and urged the masses to strictly ensure implementation of the health-related guidelines.

Mr Aslam warned masses of tougher decisions if coronavirus continues to spread due to non-compliance of the SOPs by the masses and in the markets

Earlier, the NCOC had also issued a lockdown warning and called for better compliance with Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in wake of spike in the country’s positivity rate, virus-related deaths and hospital admissions.

The number of coronavirus cases continues to rise across the country as 2,128 fresh infections have been reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 359,032.

