Punjab minister warns of stern action against violators of law

LAHORE: Provincial administration has decided to take stern action against the elements creating law and order problems, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Punjab’s Minister of Law Raja Basharat in a statement warned that no person will be allowed to play with the lives and property of the people.

People suffering serious problems owing to the behaviour of the protesters. “Ambulances and vehicles carrying oxygen not being reached to hospitals and medical facilities”, the minister said.

“Patients facing hardships in medical treatment and precious human lives being lost in the situation,” the law minister said.

Basharat warned protesters to avoid from irresponsible behaviour.

The government will take stern action against those, who will be involved in law breaking, the minister warned.

It is to be mentioned here that the protesters have blocked roads in various parts of Lahore including the Ring Road and other areas.

According to authorities, Jail Road, Mall Road, Allama Iqbal Road, Maulana Shaukat Ali Road, Canal Road, Thokar Chowk, Barki Road, Multan Road and Gulbarg Main Boulevard Road have been opened for the vehicular traffic.

It is to be mentioned here that the activists of a religious group have staged sit-ins at various points in several cities across the country.

