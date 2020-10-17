Punjab districts get new bomb disposal response vehicles

LAHORE: In a major step to ensure the protection of lives and assets of the citizens besides couping with the subversive activities, the Punjab government handed over new bomb disposal response vehicles installed with modern equipment to eight districts, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar inspected the new vehicles while attending the ceremony for handing over the vehicles to bomb disposal unit’s commander for eight districts. The response vehicles were equipped with bomb disposal squad (BDS) suit, mine detector, disruptors and other necessary instruments.

Usman Buzdar said that the delivery of new vehicles will increase the performance of bomb disposal units (BDUs) for the protection of the lives and assets of the masses. He announced that the provincial government will provide response vehicles to each district of Punjab.

He said that the services of BDU are appreciable in the war against terrorism. He also praised the performance of Civil Defence Punjab.

Comments

comments