597 new cases of novel coronavirus, 17 deaths reported in Punjab

LAHORE: The novel coronavirus claimed 17 more lives and infected 597 people during the past 24 hours in Punjab, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 17 more people lost their lives due to COVID-19 in 24 hours, surging the death toll to 2,492 in the province.

He maintained that the province reported record 597 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day in the second wave of the pandemic. The overall tally of people infected with the pandemic has reached to 1,11,137.

The count of recuperated patients of the disease in Punjab has reached to 97,789, health department spokesman said.

Pakistan has reported fresh 2,208 COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths by the virus in the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh addition of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now stands at 363,380, whereas, the active cases stood at 30,362.

In the past 24 hours, 37 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 7,193.

A total of 38,544 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall tally of recovered patients from the disease has reached to 325,788, while 5,018,483 samples have been tested thus far.

