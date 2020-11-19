Punjab launches online payment system for e-challan

LAHORE: Keeping in view people’s convenience amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) has formally launched a new electronic traffic challan e-payment system in Lahore.

Under the e-payment system, citizens will no longer have to line up at banks. In case of traffic challan, citizens will be able to withdraw their documents on the spot by paying from their mobile phones, online and ATM.

PSCA spokesperson said that citizens can make electronic payments through ATM machines and online banking.

The new electronic traffic challan e-payment system had been launched in parts of Lahore on a trial basis back in April 2020.

Comments

comments