Punjab outlines SOPs for mosques during Ramadan

SOPs for Mosques

LAHORE: Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has laid down a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus during Ramadan.

According to a notification issued by the department, there is a risk of further spread of Covid-19 due to “close contact and crowding for religious activities including Namaz Taraweeh, communal Aftaar etc.”

Following are the precautionary measures:

  • People should come to mosques after performing ablution and washing hands with a soap at home
  • Sanitizer be made available at the entry points of mosques
  • Every prayer must put on face mask
  • Anybody with cough or sneezing symptoms should avoid coming to mosques
  • Three-foot distance between individuals be ensured
  • Prefer outdoor gatherings over indoor for Taraweeh prayers and Iftaar meals.
  • Sehar and Iftaar should not be arranged at mosques
  • Carpets or rugs should not be laid
  • People can bring their own prayer mats

