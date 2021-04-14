Punjab outlines SOPs for mosques during Ramadan
LAHORE: Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has laid down a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus during Ramadan.
According to a notification issued by the department, there is a risk of further spread of Covid-19 due to “close contact and crowding for religious activities including Namaz Taraweeh, communal Aftaar etc.”
Following are the precautionary measures:
- People should come to mosques after performing ablution and washing hands with a soap at home
- Sanitizer be made available at the entry points of mosques
- Every prayer must put on face mask
- Anybody with cough or sneezing symptoms should avoid coming to mosques
- Three-foot distance between individuals be ensured
- Prefer outdoor gatherings over indoor for Taraweeh prayers and Iftaar meals.
- Sehar and Iftaar should not be arranged at mosques
- Carpets or rugs should not be laid
- People can bring their own prayer mats
