Punjab outlines SOPs for mosques during Ramadan

LAHORE: Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has laid down a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus during Ramadan.

According to a notification issued by the department, there is a risk of further spread of Covid-19 due to “close contact and crowding for religious activities including Namaz Taraweeh, communal Aftaar etc.”

Following are the precautionary measures:

People should come to mosques after performing ablution and washing hands with a soap at home

Sanitizer be made available at the entry points of mosques

Every prayer must put on face mask

Anybody with cough or sneezing symptoms should avoid coming to mosques

Three-foot distance between individuals be ensured

Prefer outdoor gatherings over indoor for Taraweeh prayers and Iftaar meals.

Sehar and Iftaar should not be arranged at mosques

Carpets or rugs should not be laid

People can bring their own prayer mats

