Punjab police, ANF to jointly clamp down on drug peddlers

LAHORE: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Punjab police will jointly launch a crackdown on elements peddling drugs across the province.

The decision to this effect was taken during a meeting between Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and State Minister for Narcotics Control and SAFRON Shehryar Afridi in the provincial capital.

They both decided to take collective steps to eliminate narcotics from the province.

It was decided that Punjab and federal governments would initiate a joint crackdown on the elements involved in the narcotics business.

Last year in Dec, Shehryar Afridi had said 75 per cent of female students and 45 per cent male students had been found to be using drugs in federal capital.

Addressing a presser, he said scores of students belonging to big schools of Islamabad use crystal meth.

He had vowed to bring those involved in the drugs business to book.

