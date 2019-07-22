Punjab police officers allegedly threaten NAB team on Whatsapp

LAHORE: It has been revealed on Monday that Punjab Police officers involved in corruption cases have threatened the team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Whatsapp, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the NAB Lahore team is reportedly conducting investigation against Punjab police officials in Gujrat, Sahiwal and Sheikhpura regions.

Former District Police Officer (DPO) Rai Ejaz and Kamran Mumtaz were arrested for the corruption of worth Rs 70 million in Gujrat police while former DPO Rai Zameer is absconder in the case.

The embezzlement of millions of rupees from martyrs funds were also unearthed in Sahiwal region.

The suspects involved in corruption of martyrs fund are returning the money in monthly payments of Rs10,000 in Sahiwal region after the notice taken by the anti-graft watchdog.

NAB has also formally started investigations in the embezzlement of Rs450 million in Sheikhupura police fund.

The police officials through different means are threatening NAB team and investigation officers of dire consequences if cases were not removed against them.

