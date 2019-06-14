Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Punjab presents over Rs2.3tr budget for FY 2019-20

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led Punjab government on Friday presented its first budget for the fiscal year-2019-20 in the provincial assembly, ARY News reported.

Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht unveiled the budget with a total outlay of over Rs2300 bn for the next fiscal year in the assembly.

 

null

null

Jawan Bakht said that out of total volume, Rs350 bn rupees were reserved for development while Rs1717 bn rupees for non-development purpose. He further said, “An estimate of collections worth 1990 billion rupees has been ascertained for general revenue receipts.”

Punjab’s budget at a glance:

Rs3bn has been allocated for ‘Bahimmat Buzurg’ program

Rs437bn has been allocated for local governments

Rs279bn has been allocated for service deliver expenditure

Rs 350bn has been allocated for annual development program

Rs7 bn has been allocated for women’s welfare

Rs 233bn has been reserved to reduce deficit

Rs 40.76bn has been allocated for agriculture sector

Rs 42bn has been allocated for’ Hunarmand Jawan’ program and interest free loans

Presenting the provincial budget, Jawan Bakht said, “Out of the Rs350bn annual development program, we have allocated 125 billion to the social sector especially covering health and education.”

He said that as a move towards their regional equalization efforts, 35 per cent of the ADP had been allocated to South Punjab.

The minister said that ‘Punjab Ehsaas Program’ was a flagship social protection program for the downtrodden and underprivileged.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Hamza Shehbaz Sharif protests Faryal Talpur’s arrest

Pakistan

PM Imran summons federal cabinet meeting on June 18

Pakistan

KP challenges PHC’s suspension of Advisers, Special Assistants

Pakistan

NA’s budget session deferred amid ruckus of lawmakers


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close