LAHORE: Punjab reported 1916 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections across the province to 40,819, according to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

A spokesperson for the department said the province reported record 48 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 773 in Punjab province.

Of the new 1916 cases, 967 infections detected in Lahore.

The number of people recovering from the disease has risen to 8,293 while a total of 299,097 tests have been conducted in the province (Punjab) so far, the department said.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has soared to 108,317 after detection of 4,646 new infections in last 24 hours.

According to the latest data released by the National Command and Operation Center, the death toll from COVID-19 is currently recorded at 2,172 with record 105 more virus-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours

According to NCOC, 39,555 cases have been detected in Sindh, 40,819 in Punjab, 14,006 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 6,788 in Balochistan, 5,785 in Islamabad, 412 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 952 in Gilgit Baltistan.

So far 35,018 patients have recovered from coronavirus in the country, while 71,127 are still fighting the deadly virus.

