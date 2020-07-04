Punjab records 1,341 new coronavirus cases, 25 deaths

LAHORE: Punjab reported 1,341 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, taking the province-wide tally of infections to 80,297.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 25 more people lost their lives due to the highly contagious disease, taking the death toll in the province to 1,844. Thus far, 42,584 patients have been cured of the infection in the province.

1,341 new coronavirus cases emerged when 7,384 tests were conducted in the province over the past 24 hours.

A total of 525,222 tests have been conducted in the province thus far.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) claimed 68 more lives in the country in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,619.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 3,387 new infections were detected after 22,050 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours, taking the national tally of cases to 225,283.

More than 1.3 million tests have been conducted in the country while 95,570 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment and 125,094 patients have recuperated from the disease.

90,721 cases have been detected in Sindh so far, 80,297 in Punjab, 27,506 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10,717 in Balochistan, 13, 292 in Islamabad, 1,214 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,536 in Gilgit Baltistan.

