Punjab records decline in coronavirus cases

LAHORE: The Punjab has recorded further decline in coronavirus cases as 184 new infections were reported on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The total count of coronavirus cases has reached to 93,057 in Punjab, whereas, two more succumbed to COVID-19 today, taking the death count to 2,142..

According to the primary and secondary healthcare statistics, 17 cases detected in Lahore, 3 in Sheikhupura, 5 in Rawalpindi, 3 in Gujranwala, 6 in Sialkot, 1 in Hafizabad, 6 in Mandi Bahauddin, 4 in Multan, 2 in Khanewal, 4 in Vihari, 9 in Faisalabad, 2 in Jhang, 3 in Rahim Yar Khan, 2 in Sargodha, 3 in Khoshab, 1 in Bhakkar, 1 in Bahawalnagar, 21 in Bahawalpur, 3 in Lodhran, 4 in Dera Ismail Khan, 3 in Muzaffargarh, 1 in Sahiwal, 4 in Okara and 3 in Pakpattan.

The province has conducted overall 733,365 detection tests and 82,541 people have recovered from the virus.

