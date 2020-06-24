LAHORE: 1,228 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported in Punjab in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the province to 69,536.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 21 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll in the province to 1,516. Thus far, 19,935 patients have been cured of the disease in the province.

1,228 fresh cases were detected after 10,152 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours.

A total of 435,187 tests have been conducted in the province so far.

According to district-wise details of cases, Lahore has reported 34,708 cases, Nankana Sahib 268, Kasur 509, Shiekhupura 904, Rawalpindi 5,554, Jhelum 317, Attock 357, Chakwal 79, Gujranwala 2,461, Sialkot 1,839, Narowal 168, and Gujrat 1,836.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) killed 60 more people in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 3,755.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 3,892 fresh cases were detected, taking the national tally of the cases to 188,926.

72,656 cases have been detected in Sindh so far, 69,536 in Punjab, 23,388 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9,634 in Balochistan, 11,483 in Islamabad, 892 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,337 in Gilgit Baltistan.

