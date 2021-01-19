Web Analytics
Punjab registers 300,000 health workers for coronavirus vaccination

punjab health workers

LAHORE: In the first phase, 300,000 health workers have been registered in Punjab for the coronavirus vaccination programme, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar in his tweet stated that the arrangements for the coronavirus vaccination in the province have been finalised and as many as 637 staff members of 189 hospitals of the province have completed their training for the vaccination programme.

Buzdar further said that in second phase citizens over the age of 65 years would be registered for the COVID-19 vaccination in the province.

Read more: Pakistan approves China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use: sources

Earlier on Monday, the Drug Regulatory Authority (DRAP) had authorised China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in Pakistan, making it the second vaccine to get local approval, said sources.

On Saturday, Pakistan had granted permission to use Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine (AZD1222) in an emergency situation.

