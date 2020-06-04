Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Punjab govt decides reopening public parks in Lahore

Punjab public parks Lahore

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to reopen public parks in the provincial capital Lahore from Friday (tomorrow), ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Director-General of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Muzaffar Khan Sial, announced that the provincial government decided to reopen public parks in Lahore from June 5 after a 75-day closure due to coronavirus. The opening time will be 6:00 am to 9:00 pm.

Sial added that the parks will be reopened under the standard operating procedures (SOPs) finalised by the provincial health department. The citizens will be allowed to enter into the parks after wearing face masks and gloves which is mandatory to follow the precautionary measures against coronavirus.

He added that the rides in the amusement parks will remain closed.

The DG PHA appealed the citizens to strictly follow precautionary measures and social distancing while visiting the public parks.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Babar Awan expresses grave concern after Deputy Sec. Parliamentary affairs, others…

Pakistan

World must take notice of oppression suffered by Kashmiri children: Shibli Faraz

Pakistan

NCOC team to visit different parts of country to review anti-COVID-19 measures

Pakistan

MQM-P leader Faisal Subzwari tests positive for COVID-19


ARY NEWS URDU